Farmers fear damage to wheat crop as rains continue in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash several places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday leading to a sharp dip in maximum temperatures, the meteorological department said.

Widespread rains in the two states have triggered fear among farmers about damage to wheat crop.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also received heavy rains for the second day on Saturday.

The maximum temperature dropped sharply after the rains. It hovered between 17-20 degrees Celsius at most places, 3 to 8 notches below normal range.

Amid reports that high-velocity winds and heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm had caused damage to standing crops in some parts of the state, the Punjab government had on Friday ordered a special 'girdawari' for crop loss assessment.

The wheat crop is harvested in mid-April.

Damage to the crops was also reported from few parts of neighbouring Haryana.

