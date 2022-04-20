Farmers educated about food and nutrition

Shimla (The Hawk): The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Solan organized a ‘Kisan Gosthi’ on food and nutrition at Village Mamleegh on Thursday. The event was attended by 72 participants including Sh. Hari Chand, Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Mamleegh, who was the chief guest on this occasion.

In his address to the participants, Dr. Jitender Kumar Chauhan, Incharge KVK, Solan talked about the nutritional value of fruit crops and potential fruit crops which can be grown in the region. Dr. Arti Shukla delivered a lecture on the nutritional value of mushrooms and explained the production technology for oyster and button mushrooms. Dr. Anurag Sharma explained about the nutritional status of honey. The farmers were also educated about the judicial use of insecticides and were urged to adopt alternative methods of pest control. The crop-related queries of the farmers were also addressed by the scientists with on-spot solutions. Diseased and insect-infested samples brought by the farmers were also inspected and given remedial measures suggested for the problems. Pradhan of the local Gram Panchayat thanked the scientists of the KVK and urged the farmers to adopt the latest technologies of agriculture and horticulture under the guidance of university scientists.

An exhibition cum competition was also held for fruits and vegetables grown by the local farmers. The best entries were selected and given cash prizes. Desh Raj and Prem Singh of Village Basheel bagged the first and second prizes respectively while Roshan Lal of Village Neri stood third. In addition, three consolation prizes were also given.