Farmers continue rail blockade in Amritsar

Amritsar: Farmers squatted on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track here on Sunday, continuing their 'rail-roko' agitation against the contentious farm bills passed by the Parliament last week.

People from nearby villages brought cooked food and other items for the demonstrators. 'Langar' (community kitchen) has also been organised at the site by local gurdwaras.

Women wearing saffron dupattas also joined the protest, raised slogans against the Centre and said they would not allow the implementation of the three legislations.

Farmers, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, have been staging a sit-in on the rail track in Punjab since last Wednesday.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher demanded that all the sitting 13 MPs from Punjab should tender their resignation with immediate effect in support of the farmers' demands. He asserted that BJP leaders would not be allowed to enter villages.

The committee had announced to extend their agitation till September 29. Trains services remained suspended in the state because of the protest.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.

Parliament had passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. These are yet to get the assent of the President.

—IANS