Farmers block Haryana roads to protest police lathi-charge; Check which routes are blocked

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A few hours after Karnal police lathi-charged on protesting farmers leaving many injured on the National Highway, the agitated farmers blocked multiple roads across Haryana to protest the action.

As per the information, the farmers have blocked main routes to Panipat, Hisar, Fatehabad and Delhi in protest.

Following the incident, farmer leader Gurnam Chadunni also condemned the government's action and called on the farmers to intensify the struggle.

Similarly, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also called for the farmers to gather wherever they can and block the roads of Haryana till 5 pm.