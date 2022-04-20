Farmers Are Being Ignited Purposely: Shekhawat

Kolkata (The Hawk): Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said that people are purposely igniting the farmers by giving them wrong information and also that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is depriving the farmers of West Bengal by not giving the financial assistance sent by the BJP led central government. "A section of farmers are protesting due to the wrong information given to them by some people intentionally. These people purposely want to spread unnecessary chaos in the country. If the bill was so harmful why aren't the farmers from other states joining the protest? Even farmers of West Bengal didn't go and join the protest despite being deprived by the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends 6000 rupees every month for the farmers. Mamata didi didn't allow it to reach the poor people and is depriving 75 lakh farmers in the state and just to get attention she is trying to become a part of the ongoing farmer's protest," claimed Shekhawat. Taking a jibe at the ruling Trinamool Congress, Shekhawat alleged that TMC government had 'institutionalized corruption and violence in the state. "Before coming to power, Mamata Banerjee said that she will give tension and corruption free state to people. But the reality is just the opposite. Every corner of west Bengal witnesses' violence every day," said the union minister.

Referring to violence at Siliguri in North Bengal over BJP's Uttarkanya Abhiyaan, Shekhawat said that political murders and police atrocities have become common in Bengal and also that the TMC leaders and activists along with the police are killing BJP cadres every day. "To break saffron camp's Uttarkanya Abhiyaan, police had resorted to lathi charge and TMC goons had hurled bombs on the BJP cadres. The Chief Minister instead of developing the state is doing violence. In the last nine years the condition of Bengal has deteriorated," said Shekhawat. The Union Jal Shakti minister also added that seven lakh water bodies were being restored this year in the country despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Shekhawat said the work on 4.52 lakh such bodies has already been completed while the work on the rest of them is in progress. "Our government has accorded top priority to drinking water and sanitisation. Rs 60,000 crores had been allocated by the 15th Finance Commission for Panchayati Raj institutions for this year only. Of this, 50 per cent has been aimed at providing drinking water facilities and ensuring cleanliness," mentioned the union Jal Shakti minister.

Taking a jibe at the ruling Trinamool Congress government, Shekhawat mentioned that more than 80 percent of the central schemes have not been implemented in Bengal. "More than 80 per cent of Central schemes are not implemented in Bengal. The Central government has given 1000 crore to establish new water connections in the state and additional 1300 crore to make the water arsenic free. These were the first installments and three more installments were also promised. Despites Center's support Mamata didi didn't do any development," signed of the Union Minister. Meanwhile, Dhirendra Nath Senapati, a farmer from West Midnapore who grows paddy calls the farm bill as 'Khatra Bill' and also that if this bill is implemented then the poor farmers will have to be mere slaves of the corporate. The saffron camp has also called for a 12 hours North Bengal strike over alleged barbaric act of the police. —The Hawk News