Farmers an incarnation of God, BJP shouldn't make them angry: SP leader

Lucknow: Slamming the central government for not resolving the grievances of agitating farmers, Samajwadi Party (SP) Uttar Pradesh president Naresh Uttam Patel on Sunday said farmers are an incarnation of God, and if BJP leaders believe in God, they should not make them angry.

Speaking to ANI, Uttam alleged BJP is making fun of democracy.

"If the BJP believes in God, then farmers are an incarnation of God. The government should not annoy them and should listen to them. They should repeal the three black laws. BJP is making fun of democracy by weakening it," he said.

When asked about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement claiming the government procurement of crops at minimum support price will continue, Samajwadi Party leader said the Union Minister should visit the Delhi borders where farmers are protesting and listen to their grievances.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Singhu border for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer unions have held several rounds of talks with the government. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting.

