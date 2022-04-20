Farmers' Stir: Key Road Connecting Noida-Delhi Partially Open

Noida: A key road connecting Noida and Delhi remained partially opened on Thursday even as farmers'' protest against the new agriculture laws continued here for the 10th day.

Scores of protestors belonging to Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) stayed put at the Chilla border, while those of BKU (Lok Shakti) continued to camp at the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

The protesting farmers belonging to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh had blocked the Noida-Delhi Link Road that passes through the Chilla border but opened one carriageway on Wednesday evening after talks with the local police.

One carriageway of the Noida-Delhi Link Road is open while the other is closed. People can come from Delhi to Noida using that route but not otherwise, a Noida Traffic Police official said.

The official said commuters travelling to and fro Delhi can use the alternative Kalindi Kunj and the DND routes to avoid any hassle.

"These two routes are completely open and the traffic flow is smooth, the official told PTI around 5 pm.

The protestors who have gathered at the Noida border want to proceed to Delhi to join the bigger stir called chiefly by farmers from Punjab and Haryana.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi''s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

There have been multiple rounds of talks between representatives of the protestors and the government but the logjam continues. —PTI