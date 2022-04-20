Farmers' protests in various parts of UP



Lucknow: Farmers protesting against the farmers' bills passed in parliament earlier this week, blocked the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway for a few hours on Friday.



The protestors burnt stubble in the middle of the road and shouted slogans against the centre, demanding withdrawal of the bills.

However, traffic was not stopped during the protests.

Farmers have also blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway near Ghaziabad to protest against the bills. Farmers from the Lakhimpur Kheri district have also gathered in protest.

According to the government spokesman, police has been deployed in adequate numbers and the protests are those that are 'politically motivated' by Samajwadi party and the Congress.

Protests have also been reported from many districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Pilibhit, Sambhal, Ghaziabad, Sitapur, Baghpat and Barabanki.

–IANS