Farmers' Movement To Get Steam In Next 30 Days, Political Parties To Reap Benefits

Kolkata (The Hawk): Not only political parties in Bengal are supporting the cause of the farmers even NGOs and prominent people have also come out in support of the Bharat bandh.



As the farmers brave the chill in the Capital for the last 11-12 days, their brethren from Maharashtra too showed solidarity to the cause by stopping work for a day in the western state. International support from Canada, the US, UK and Australia have also been pouring in with members of Indian Diaspora hitting the streets.

But farmers from Bengal, which is also a farm-centric state, has not been as vocal in their support for the cause as farmers from other states.

Anuradha Talwar of Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity, supporting the bandh, says her organization has been staging protests in districts such as Nadia. She feels farmers in Bengal, with small land holdings, are not directly affected by the new laws. "Here, the kind of farming is different from what happens in northern states or in Maharashtra. A farmer with 50 acres of land is considered big, unlike farmers from Punjab and Haryana. They also have a lot of extra produce to sell, unlike here, which is why the MSP and procurement system does not affect them much. The threat has not dawned on the farmers in Bengal," said Talwar.

She, though, adds, "The issue still concerns us indirectly for two reasons. Firstly, the new farm law plans to finish off the procurement system, which in turn will mean collapse of the rationing system. It will also mean non-availability of cheap vegetables from the market. The Essential Commodities Act will allow hoarding, leading to price rise."

Avik Saha, national convener, Jai Kisan Andolan and general secretary of All India Sangharsh Coordination Committee, an umbrella body of over 200 organisations, feels MSP has never been a habit for the farmers from the state. "The immediate after affects of the new laws will be felt more by the farmers from north India. Around 30% of paddy (main crop in Bengal) is procured by the government for the public distribution system, keeping the markets stabilised," said Saha. Saha adds, "It was difficult to make them understand the dangers of the new farm laws. But, we have managed to show them the gravity of the situation. My prediction is that in the next one month, the farmer agitation in Bengal will get a formidable face. The political parties will also reap benefits of it. Many new localized farmer organizations, which work in the block or district level, are making their presence felt."

All India Agricultural Workers' Union state secretary Amiya Patra begs to differ that the farmers are not agitating yet. "It is not right to say so. There have been around 300 road blocks in Raniganj, Purba Bardwan, Bankura and six places in Pachim Midnapore between December 3-5. All these were organized by farmers. Around 86% of the farmers here are small farmers with land holdings less than 1 hectare (mainly due to land reforms). They are worried that the corporate houses may usurp their plots as fallout of the new law."

Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has come out in strong support of the farmers, saying the new acts only serve the interests of corporate houses and big traders, not farmers.

"We met the Union agriculture minister to voice our concern and sort amendments in certain portions, but even if he seems convinced about our stand, as soon as he sits down with officers and bureaucrats, he begins to advance the same old arguments," said BKS general secretary Badri Narayan Chaudhary.

Dhirendra Nath Senapati, a farmer from West Midnapore, who grows paddy, calls the farm bill as 'khatra bill'. He says if this bill is implemented then the poor farmers will have to be mere slaves of the corporate houses.

"On one hand, we don't get any financial support from neither the BJP-led central government nor from TMC-ruled state government. Moreover, if this bill is implemented, we will not have any money to survive on. We all support the protest at Delhi-Haryana border. Due to lack of resources, we cannot go and join them," said Senapati.

Senapati, owner of 3 bighas of land appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that even if the bill gets implemented she should not allow the 'katra bill' to get implemented in West Bengal.