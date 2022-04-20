Farmers' Delegation Meets Yogi With Problems

Lucknow: A delegation of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), on Wednesday, met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow to discuss the problems of farmers.

Yogi Adityanath assured the delegation that his government would ensure that agricultural produce is not sold at a price lower than the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government.

He said that he has directed the private mandis to buy the crops of farmers at fixed MSP rate. The chief minister said that action will be taken against the mandis that buy at a lower price than MSP.

After the meeting, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters that the delegation also discussed the agrarian reform Bills recently passed from Parliament and other problems of farmers with the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister has assured the BKU delegation that their problems related to electricity and water will be solved at the earliest.

The 6-member delegation of the BKU included national spokesperson of the organization Rakesh Tikait, vice president Rajesh Singh Chauhan, Manpal Singh Chauhan, Sardar Ajit Singh, Harnam Singh Verma and Dharmendra Malik. UP Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari and senior government officials were also present at the meeting. —IANS