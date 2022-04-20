Farmers' Agitation Has Gone Into Hands Of Maoist, Naxal Elements, No Solution Ever Found By Leaving Table: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that farmers' agitation has gone into the hands of Maoist and Naxal elements and if it gets

free from them, "our farmer brothers and sisters will definitely understand that the farm laws are in their favour and also of the nation".

In an interview with ANI, he also said the government's doors are open 24 hours for discussion with farmer brothers.



Goyal, who is Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, said no solution is ever found by leaving the table after putting one point and maybe the agitation is being run by Maoists and Naxals powers.

He expressed confidence that farmers will get out of the influence of "these Maoists and Naxalites" and hold talks to find solutions to their concerns.

"The farmers will have to understand that this agitation has gone out of their hands into the hands of Maoists and Naxals. It was clear from visuals day before yesterday that this agitation…The farmers should get free of them," he said.

"The government's doors are open for farmer brothers for 24 hours for discussion. If this farmers agitation gets free from Maoist and Naxal elements then our farmer brothers and sisters will definitely understand that these farm bills are in their favour and also of the nation," he said.

Goyal, who is also Minister of Railways and Commerce Industry, expressed confidence that most farmers stand with the new farm laws.

"I'm confident that most of the farmers stand with the laws, some of them had few reservations which have been sorted through talks. No solution is ever found by leaving the table after putting one point, that shows maybe movement has gone out of their hands and now it is being run by Maoists and Naxals powers," he said.

Goyal, who has been part of the government's talks with the farmers, indicated that Naxals create an atmosphere of fear and that is why farmer leaders could not gather the courage to talk about their issues. He said the government had also suggested forming a small committee which was not accepted by farmer leaders.

"They come for negotiation here, no one is ready to form a committee. Naxals create an atmosphere of fear and that is why the farmers' leaders could not gather the courage to talk about the issues."

The minister said the government fully trusts the farmers and expressed confidence that they will not allow Maoist and Naxal forces to exert their influence.

"We fully trust the farmers of India, they are peace-loving and they are our 'annadatas'. We respect them and we have the confidence that they will not allow Maoist and Naxal forces to influence the people across the country," he said.

The minister said eighteen opposition parties tried to do a bandh but failed miserably. "I have confidence in our farmers that they will get out of the influence of these Maoists and Naxalites, come and discuss with us and find solutions to their concerns."

He said people understand Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for new and self-reliant India to double farmers income and to create employment opportunities.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility and popularity are so much that every person understands that he works for the interest of the people and for making Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. They have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah. The farmer unions have rejected the proposal for changes in the laws made by the government and said they will intensify their agitation for repeal of the three laws.

—PTI