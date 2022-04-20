Farmer suicides multiplied under Captain rule: AAP

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the menace of farmer suicides have multiplied under the Congress government in Punjab.

AAP leaders -- Kultar Singh Sidhwan, Gurdit Singh Sekhon, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Jaswant Singh Gajanmajra -- expressing deep anguish and grief over a recent suicide committed by a farmer couple of Lokkhera village near Longowal, said that due to the wrong and anti-farmer policies of the Captain government, the farmers in the state were being forced to commit suicide, day in and day out.

The broom party accused the government of failing to fulfil their poll promise of farm loan waiver which has now lead to such "macabre incidents".

The leaders demanded financial aid from the Punjab government to the victim's family.

They further said that due to the anti-farmer policies of the Modi government at the Center and Captain government in Punjab, the people of the state, especially the farmers were forced to protest on the road to protect their livelihood.

Reiterating the promise of complete loan waiver made to the farmers of Punjab before assuming power in 2017, the AAP leaders said that the Chief Minister, who had leveraged their vote and support in forming the government, needed to fulfil the promise made to them.

They added that the Captain government was making lame excuses of the state coffers being empty, saying that it should crush the sand and liquor mafia in the state and generate sufficient revenue to enable it to offer complete waiver to the farmers.

—UNI