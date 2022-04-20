Farmer killed, wife injured in wild boar attack in UP

Shahjahanpur: A farmer was killed and his wife seriously injured in an attack by a wild boar at Mahaudurg village in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Govardhan,55.

Govardhan and his wife, Mulli Devi, were going to their field when they were suddenly attacked by the wild boar in the evening.

Hearing their screams, the local people rushed to rescue them and the wild boar disappeared into the forest area.

The couple was immediately taken to hospital where the husband succumbed to the injuries.

Village head Hari Ram Verma said, "This is the second wild boar attack within a week. We have asked the forest department to save us from wild boars but no action has so far been taken."

Sub divisional officer (forest) M.N. Singh said that the family of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs five lakhs.

The local farmers said that the population of wild boars and blue bulls had increased alarmingly in the region.

Source: IANS