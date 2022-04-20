Farmer In Nainital Secures Yield Of More Than 16,000 Apples From 1,000 Sq M Plot

A farmer in Dhanachuli village of Nainital district had planted 200 apple trees in 1,000 square meters in which this year more than 16 thousand apple fruits have been produced.While speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Director of Indo-Dutch Horticulture, Sudhir Chadha shared that under the Unnati Apple Project of a multinational beverage company in which the company gave funds under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Through this fund, around one lakh apple trees have been planted in 500 apple orchards in Uttarakhand."Today in Dhanachuli, farmers here have been motivated because of the 16,000 productions of apples in 1,000 square meters. This has inspired many other farmers to cultivate this orchard. The next five years will be a huge change economically for the state," Chadha further added. Chadha also told that the project is countrywide and has provided apple orchards in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh as well."In the coming years, we have aimed to stop the import of apples in the country. To stop the import we have been promoting Jeromaine, King Root and Scarlet Spour in states which are the red middle-late ripening variety of apple. We have around 13 to 14 varieties of apples around which we are mostly providing seven varieties to the farmers," he added. —ANI