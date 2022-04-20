Farmer holds 'tehraveen' ritual for dead cow

Baghpat: Krishnapal, a farmer in Daha village in Baghpat district, held an elaborate 'tehraveen' ceremony for his cow's death.

The 'tehraveen' is the 13-day post death ritual and Krishnapal's cow had died due to age-related disorders, 13 days ago.

The community feast organised to mark the occasion was in conformity with the principle of social distancing.

"My cow Radha was a family member for us and she lived for 27 years. Everyone in the family wanted to give her a befitting farewell and so we organised this ritual for her. We invited everyone in the village and also our relatives. However, we maintained safety protocols. The guests were given sanitizer on arrival and the tables were placed according to social distancing norms. The food was also cooked in a hygienic manner," said Krishnapal.

A 'havan' was held prior to the feast to pray for peace for the departed soul.

A photograph of the cow was placed so that people could pay floral tributes to the bovine.

–IANS