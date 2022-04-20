Farmer Gives Advt In Social Media To Sell His Kidney

Saharanpur: Saharanpur district authorities have started a probe on a report that a farmer has given an advertisement in the social media and other places for selling his kidney to pay back his loan taken from sahukars (moneylenders).

The farmer was forced to take this step after he was denied loan from bank to start his own dairy business. The advertisement of selling kidney has interested some buyers from Singapore and Dubai and some are even willing to pay up to rupees one crore for the Kidney of the farmer Ram Kumar.

According to media reports, the 30 year old farmer Ram Kumar always wanted to open his dairy business and after being denied loan from the bank, he took Rs10 lakh loan from local sahukars. After which he started his dairy business but unfortunately it didn't go as planned. Now Ram Kumar has nothing to repay his debt and that is why he chose to sell his kidney. Speaking to media in Saharanpur on Saturday, Ram Kumar said, "I have a family of six people to take care of and that is why I wanted to start my own business. I had applied for loan from banks many a times but every time my application was rejected after which I took Rs10 lakh loan from loan sharks. My diary business didn't pick up as expected and now I don't have money to clear by debt. I want to sell my kidney for repaying my debt and once again I would like to try my hand in the dairy business."

Ram Kumar was told by people to get training under PM Kaushal Vikas scheme in order to make his chances bright of getting loan from the bank, after which Ram Kumar took the dairy farming training thrice but still he did not get the loan. After failing to get loan from the bank Ram Kumar thought of selling his kidney to clear his dues and to once again realize his dream of starting dairy business of his own. The farmer has also pasted posters for selling his kidney at Collectrate office, Nagar Nigam office, Income Tax office, etc in Saharanpur in order to get the highest bid for his kidney. Taking cognizance of the matter, Divisional Commissioner Saharanpur, Sanjay Kumar said here on Saturday that the matter was in his knowledge.

"I will ensure a proper enquiry into the matter to ascertain the reason behind banks denying loan to the farmer," he said. UNI