Farmer Electrocuted In UP, Wife Critical

Chitrakoot: A farmer was electrocuted to death while his wife sustained serious injuries in Uttar Pradesh''s Chitrakoot district when they came in contact with a live wire, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening in Hardauli village. The victim, Shyam Sundar Singh (40), was working in his field when he touched the wire hanging from an electric pole. His wife Ranno sustained burn injuries when she tried to rescue her husband.

The couple were taken to a hospital in Allahabad where doctors declared Singh dead while Ranno is undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be critical, the police said.