Farmer Climbs Tree Near UP CM's Residence To Commit Suicide

Lucknow: A farmer, who had climbed a tree to commit suicide near Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence, came down, after police convinced him against taking the extreme step.

Police sources here on Saturday said that Rajaram decided to end his life after failing to pay loans and not being able to government facilities.

In-Charge of Gautampalli Police Station Vijay Singh rushed to the spot and convinced the peasant to climb down after one hour conversation. Mr Singh received his letter of demands and handed it to Lalitpur district police.

Rajaram said that bank officers were sending notices to him and he was unable to pay the loan of Rs 1.2 lakh, which he had taken in 2013. He said despite of being a BPL card holder, he did not get benefit of a loan waiver scheme and house.

The farmer further said that his family was at the brim of starvation as they were not getting ration from government ration shops, adding that he tried to meet the Chief Minister, but the security guards did not allow him to enter. UNI