Farmer's Strife Continues In Unnnao, Case Against 400

Unnao: Farmers agitation for compensation for their lands continued on second day and cases were lodged against about 400 persons. Police sources here on Sunday said clash occurred between farmers and police when they started agitation against government over compensation money for land acquired for trans city project of UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). Police had pushed them back with mild force. Sources said a farmer's mob thronged at Trans Ganga city in morning and torched a plastic pipe godown. Fire tenders took hours to deal with fire at godown. Farmers alleged that lands were acquired in 2005 without any agreement and right compensation was not given to them.

District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey said that actions would be taken against miscreants. Cases were registered against 36 named and 400 unidentified persons into the matter and a farmer leader with six others were arrested till now. UNI