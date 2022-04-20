Farmer's Income Will Double By 2022:Yogi

Shahjahanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata party would ensure that by 2022 farmers income doubles.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said that the announcement of raising of MSP for paddy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Centre was historic and with this, the MSP was raised by almost 170 per cent.

"This decision will bring prosperity in the lives of the farmers and help in doubling their income by 2022," Mr Yogi said and added that even the Uttar Pradesh government had taken pro farmer decisions like waiving of loans or opening of purchase centres has transformed the farm sector.

Mr Yogi had come to review the preparations for the Kisan rally to be held in Roza area of Shahajahanpur on July 21. "This rally will be historic because Prime Minister will directly communicate with the farmers. He will apprise them of the schemes his government has initiated," he said. Earlier, Chief Minister held a meeting with officials and gave directions to the DMs of Pilibhit, Budaun, Bareilly, Farrukhabad and Shahajahanpur about this rally. BJP state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey also held meeting with party workers. UNI