Farm Scientist Varinderpal Singh Refuses to Accept FAI's Award in Solidarity with Farmers

New Delhi: Varinderpal Singh, an agriculture scientist from Punjab Agricultural University, has refused to accept fertiliser industry body FAI's golden jubilee award in support of farmers' ongoing protest against new farm laws.

Varinderpal Singh was joint winner of Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) Golden Jubilee Award for Excellence for the best work done in the field of plant nutrition. The award includes Rs 2 lakh cash, gold medal and citation.

FAI's Director General Satish Chander confirmed that Singh refused to accept the award during its annual function held on Monday.

"It was not right on his part, having come all the way, to refuse to accept this academic award," Chander told PTI. There were total 34 awards across various categories, he added. Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Lal Mandaviya was present in the award function. "I have a humble submission that at this time of crisis for the nation, when farmers are on the roads, my conscious does not allow me to receive this award," Singh was being heard saying in a video uploaded on social media platforms. Singh, who is a Principal Soil Chemist, Department of Soil Science, Punjab Agricultural Univeristy, also apologised for not accepting the award.—PTI