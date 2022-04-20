Farm laws will turn farmers into beggars: Tejashwi

Patna: "We have to stand by our farmers to prevent them from becoming beggars. The Nitish Kumar government had abolished the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in 2006. As a result, the farmers are unable to find markets for their produce. Hence they are selling their crops through middle men below the minimum support price (MSP). Famers are becoming labourers and if we do not oppose the black farm laws, they will turn into beggars as the corporates will grab their lands," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"The Central government has promised to double the income of the farmers by 2022. I want to ask the Narendra Modi government that how could it double the income if the farmers are not getting MSP for their produce? I strongly appeal to Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi to legalise MSP of crops," Tejashwi said.

"We have repeatedly asked them as to how helpful has the removal of the APMC system been for the farmers. But they have now answer to it," he said.

"The farmers are our food providers, but NDA leaders are branding them as terrorists, Khalistanis etc. More than 30 farmers have died during the ongoing protests in Delhi, nut none of the NDA leaders paid respect to them. Not a single statement has come from the Centre or the Bihar government. They have no time to say a single word to our farmers. The double engine government is anti-farmer and anti-labourer and it has been proven," Tejashwi said.

"The RJD has organised protests against the farm laws in all the 38 district headquarters in Bihar. We will fight for our farmers till their demands are met," he added.

—IANS