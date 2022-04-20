Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh on September 23 arrived at the state legislative assembly on a tractor as a mark to protest against the new agriculture reforms. The one-day monsoon session of Uttarakhand State Assembly is being held today. All COVID-19 guidelines were being followed at the state assembly. —ANI
Farm Bills Row: Uttarakhand Congress President Arrives On Tractor At State Assembly
April20/ 2022
