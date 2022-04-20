Farm Bills Are Anti-farmer: Rajasthan Organisations

Jaipur: Farmers' organisations on Friday staged demonstrations in many places in Rajasthan against three farm bills that were recently passed by Parliament, claiming that they were "anti-farmer". In many places, including Bikaner, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, farmers protested and took out processions.

Bhadra CPI(M) MLA Balwan Poonia also participated in the demonstration under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha in Bhadra town. In Sriganganagar, Independent MLA Rajkumar Gaur addressed demonstrators and supported their movement against the bills. The protests were overall peaceful. Mandis (agricultural markets) in the state remained closed in support of a Bharat Bandh call by different organisations against the bills.

Demonstrations were also held at the Shaheed memorial in Jaipur. Political parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Samajwadi Party along with trade organisations also protested. Parliament recently passed the Farmer"s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. They now await presidential assent.

—PTI