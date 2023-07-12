Farhan Akhtar looks back at 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' as it clocks a decade

Mumbai: Bollywood actor, director, and producer Farhan Akhtar, known for films like "Rock On!! ", "Dil Dhadakne Do," and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," looked back on his role as Indian sports legend Milkha Singh in the dramatic film "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" as it approaches its 10th anniversary.

The biopic "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag," which depicts the life of the legendary athlete who was the only athlete to win gold at 400-meter event at the Asian Games (1952) and the Commonwealth Games (1958, 1962), was released ten years ago.

In anticipation of the upcoming 10th anniversary of the film, Farhan thanked the director, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, on social media.

Showing different stages of his character's life on screen, he wrote in the caption: "It's been 10 years since the release of a film that has meant a lot in my career and in my life. The fact that it also holds a dear place in your hearts is the cherry on top. Your love gave justification to the effort and sacrifices. Thank you from the bottom of my heart again, and to Rakeysh for making me a part of celebrating the legendary Milkhaji #10YearsOfBMB #10yearsofbhaagmilkhabhaag."

The film, which chronicles the inspiring life of Milkha Singh, resonated with audiences and critics alike. Farhan Akhtar's portrayal of the legendary athlete perfectly captured his struggles, victories, and unwavering determination.

The film was honoured with two titles at the 61st National Film Awards - Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography for Ganesh Acharya for 'Masto Ka Jhund'.—Inputs from Agencies