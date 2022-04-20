Farhan Akhtar celebrates 9 years of 'Don 2', fans want 'Don 3'

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday celebrated the ninth anniversary of his directorial Don 2. Fans of the franchise joined in the celebration and demanded Don 3.

The action-thriller starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Om Puri and Lara Dutta.

Farhan posted a video comprising scenes from Don 2, and wrote on Instagram: "9 years and counting, the chase is still on. Here's celebrating #9YearsOfDon2."

He also shared a post on the film on Twitter, and soon the comments section got flooded with fans asking for a third part of the franchise.

"Please please please Announce Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Don 3 Announce Announcement Announcement Announcement Announcement Announcement," wrote one fan.

Another simply tweeted: "We Want Don 3."

Another wrote: "Great movie, love how the second half of it just turned into an edge of your seat action movie.

I still have hope that one day we get Don 3."

Farhan had also helmed the first part, which had released in 2006. It was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The original starred Amitabh Bachchan, who played the titular role. The film focussed on a mafia don's lookalike who is roped in on a secret mission to infiltrate the underworld.

—IANS