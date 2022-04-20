Farhan's Birthday Wish For Sister Zoya Has An Oscar Connection!

As ace director Zoya Akhtar ringed in her 47th birthday on Monday, Farhan's wishes for his sister will surely make your day.

Farhan shared a throwback picture of the brother-sister duo where a naughty Zoya is flaunting a big smile while 'The Sky is Pink' actor is not looking in the direction of the camera.

In the caption, Farhan also jokingly urged his sister to get an Oscar for her film 'Gully Boy' which was recently selected as India's official entry to the coveted awards.

"Happy birthday @zoieakhtar .. may you get all that your heart desires. Bas Oscar le aana.. Love you," he wrote.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial draws inspiration from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and revolves around the underground rap movement in India.In the flick, Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi play budding street rappers Murad and MC Sher from the slums of Mumbai, while Alia Bhatt essays the role of Safeena, an aspiring medical student in love with Murad.

'Gully Boy' also starred Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

Zoya has also donned the director's hat for super hit films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which starred her brother Farhan, among others.