Farewell UP Assy session from tomorrow; demonetisation issue likely to dominate

Lucknow: (UNI) Amid possibility of announcement of Assembly election dates within next ten days, the brief farewell session of the 16th Uttar Pradesh Assembly would be held from tomorrow where demonestisation issue is expected to feature dominantly.



The winter session of the UP legislature is likely to be a stormy one, with the Opposition raking up law and order and other issues against the Samajwadi Party government. The treasury bench would get the support of other opposition, particularly BSP and Congress, to raise the issue of demonetisation against the BJP. The Assembly could also witness a heated debate on the Muslim issues between the ruling SP and the BSP though the Congress can go sympathetic towards the ruling party due to possibility of a pre-poll alliance in the Assembly polls.

The session would be probably for two days, when the Akhilesh Yadav government will pass the second supplementary budget for the current fiscal and the vote-on-accounts for the first four months of the next financial year 2017-18.

Today on the eve of the winter session, Assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey has convened an all-party meeting while the business advisory committee of the lower house will also sit to fix the agenda of the session.

Though the government has fixed two days for the session on December 21 and 22 but it could be extended as per the requirement after December 26.

On the first day, both the supplementary and the vote-on accounts would be tabled in both the houses of the legislature while on the next day it will be passed. The financial obligations to meet the seventh pay commission to the state employees, pensioners while funds required for incomplete development projects had forced the government to go for the second supplementary budget.

Assembly Speaker Mr Pandey told reporters that as it is the last session of this 16th assembly hence all the members should keep in mind and go to the elections with a peaceful mind." We don't expect any ruckus during the session," he said.

The last session would witness several new things, with senior members like Swami Prasad Maurya, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and several others have switched over to other parties mostly joined the BJP. Senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was the Minister and took the front seat in the treasury bench would have to sit in some other place.

After five years, the Assembly did not have a Deputy Speaker while the UP legislature was yet to give its nod to the GST Bill.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Gaya Charan Dinker said that they will try raise the peoples' issue during this short session. " We will play the role of an opposition and a party which is on the verge of winning a majority in the assembly to make the next government," he claimed.

BJP leader Suresh Kumar Khanna said that the party was ready to debate on the positiveness of the demonetisation in the House but on the other hand will raise the issue of the failures of the SP government besides how the Chief Minister was inaugurating all the incomplete projects.

Congress leader Pradeep Mathur said that they will rake up the demonetisation issue and how the poor and rural people are facing the problem. RLD leader Dalbeer Singh said that farmers issues would be their prime focus.

However, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mohammad Azam Khan made it clear that the government is ready to hold debate on all the issues, but the onus is on the Opposition as they will have to maintain decorum in the House.

UNI