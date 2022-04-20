Farah Khan to choreograph song in Jackie Chan's 'Kung Fu Yoga'

Mumbai: Farah Khan will choreograph steps in a song in Jackie Chan's film Kung Fu Yoga. The special Bollywood song in Jackie Chan's Indo-Chinese production also stars Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur. The special number will be shot on a lavish set in Rajasthan and later in Beijing, a statement said. It was actor Sonu Sood, who has worked with Farah in Happy New Year, who persuaded Jackie Chan to do a song by explaining how much Indians love music in their films, it stated. Kung Fu Yoga is a part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India last year. The action-adventure film is set for release this October.