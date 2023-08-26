Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Far Freer Here In The Lap Of Mother Nature, The Blue Sky So Near, Heaven There, People "Natural", The Wind Here: More Than Tulip Fresh, Crisp, Only Oxygen, Zoom Off Up There In This MoBike...And Much, Much More, Courtesy, Irretrievable, Unstoppable Rahul Gandhi In His "Natural Bloom". He is in Leh-Ladakh, far, far away from the crowds "hyper active 24x7x365 with out any concrete purpose / goal / aim / direction". In Leh-Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi is "natural" mingling with all, freely conversing with them, exchanging banters with them, behaving like one of them, they too are reciprocating in equal terms and may be more, say observers. He not for once looks like a non-Ladakhi or not from Leh-Ladakh. In fact, he resembles a natural denizen of Leh-Ladakh, fully enmeshed there...Yes, he has to be in Delhi any how...that's it.