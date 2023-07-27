    Menu
    Editorial & Analyses

    Fantastic

    author-img
    Sunil Aswal
    July27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Fantastic

    Soumitra Bose

    New Delhi (The Hawk): Fantastic, Whew...Howl As Much The Opposition May, He'll Speak Every Where Except In Parliament Because He's For The People, By The People, Of The People So, He's Answerable To Only Them, None Else, Surely Not The Opposition That If All Is Only --Ve, Nothing more. Fantastic, Say Grumbling, Grousing, Gruntling Opposition, It's Sheer Mockery Of Democracy, Nothing More, When Put Bluntly. But, Say Many Cynically, There's Now No Way Out...Be Forced To Bear It With Full Tolerance...Blah, Blah, Blah...

    Categories :Editorial & AnalysesTags :Opposition Parliament Democracy
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in