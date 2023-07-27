Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Fantastic, Whew...Howl As Much The Opposition May, He'll Speak Every Where Except In Parliament Because He's For The People, By The People, Of The People So, He's Answerable To Only Them, None Else, Surely Not The Opposition That If All Is Only --Ve, Nothing more. Fantastic, Say Grumbling, Grousing, Gruntling Opposition, It's Sheer Mockery Of Democracy, Nothing More, When Put Bluntly. But, Say Many Cynically, There's Now No Way Out...Be Forced To Bear It With Full Tolerance...Blah, Blah, Blah...