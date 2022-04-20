Fans extend wishes to 'real hero' Sonu Sood on his 47th birthday

New Delhi: As actor Sonu Sood, who has now become a 'real hero' for many, ringed in his 47th birthday today, and his fans made sure to make it memorable for the star by making #SonuSood trend on Twitter.

Sood, who predominately was known for his villainous character in movies, has now become a 'real hero' after helping many vulnerable groups amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hailed as the 'messiah' of migrant labourers, Sood has helped hundreds of thousands of migrants to reach their native places amid the coronavirus induced lockdown when many like them were walking back to their homes.

More than recalling his journey in the entertainment industry as he turned a year older today, his legion of followers thanked him for his continuing humanitarian gesture amid the pandemic.

"A very Happy Birthday! Humanity is the only religion. All the philanthropic works out of your goodwill, always be cherished forever in the history books," read a comment of a fan group on Twitter.

Another user tweeted: "Happy birthday to Man of million hearts ... A Real Hero@SonuSoodyou will be blessed. Whenever we talk about COVID in the mere future, whenever Indians Recalls this Tuff situation "You will be remembered as the Ray of hope" long live Bhai#HappyBirthdaySonuSood"

Along with wishing him "good health, and success", a bevy of his admirers expressed their gratefulness to the contribution the actor made during these trying times.

Scores of wishes poured in, dubbing him as a man "with a golden heart" to a "real superhero" to a "saviour" to "a responsible citizen" that a country needs.

A twitter user recalling his selfless contribution amid the pandemic wrote: "Wishing you a VERY VERY VERY HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY to our SAVIOUR & BELOVED PERSON of India@SonuSood Sir. U helped many ppl alot in the Pandemic situation. great going sir. Solider among the people."

The actor has assisted numerous persons including distressed daily wage earners, migrant labourers, stranded students amid the pandemic.

Apart from that, earlier today, the 'Dabangg' actor announced three lakh jobs for migrant labourers on the job portal 'Pravasi Rojgar' that he had launched earlier this month.

Besides labourers, he has also helped students and other people stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown.

—ANI