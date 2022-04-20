Fans can now become members of the Sunburn family

New Delhi: Sunburn fans can now enroll online for a ''Sunburn Club Card Membership that offers ten exclusive privileges, benefits and rewards.

Kicking off from Season 14, this loyalty programme is launched Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia''s biggest electronic dance music festival.

The ten exclusive of the membership are:

1 Free GA ticket to any Sunburn Arena of your choice

20% Discount for Tickets for up to 4 friends at any Sunburn Arena of your choice

20% additional beverage top up (up to Rs.5,000)

20% off on official Sunburn Merchandise

10% Discount on Package Deals to Sunburn Goa

10% Discount to all Sunburn Arenas

1 Free Entry to Sunburn Club Nights / Pre Party

A Dedicated Box Office window and separate entry aisle at every Sunburn show

Exclusive Artist Line Up reveal 12 hours before the general announcement to the Public

2 Lucky Winners get an opportunity to Meet & Greet at every Sunburn arena

The card is available at an early bird offer price of Rs 999 per person. This price will last only for up to May 13, 2020, post which Membership for a Sunburn Club Card will cost Rs. 1,999 per person. Fans have to enroll online at Bookmyshow.com to attain the privileged Sunburn Club Card.

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live states: "The Sunburn Club Card is our endeavour to enhance the value proposition of the Sunburn experience and elevate it''s stature from an aspirational dance music festival to a comprehensive lifestyle program that offers value add throughout the year to our loyal Sunburn fans. Through this Card we aim to address the unique requests and wishes of our loyal fans, especially the discerning urban millennials, whose spend on entertainment has increased over the past decade and are looking for additional privileged benefits to ease and enhance their overall festival attendance experience. We have a great artist line up & many surprises in store this year, and we are sure that our fans are going to love the many unique offerings presented via our all new Sunburn Club Card."

--IANS