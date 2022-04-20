Fani Effect: UP Likely To Receive Widespread Rains For Next 72 Hours

Lucknow: People of Uttar Pradesh are likely to get a reprieve from the scorching hot weather conditions as weather office has predicted rain in different parts of the state over the next 72 hours due to the effect of Fani cyclone, which will cross Odisha and other areas on Wednesday. The change in the weather could affect the ongoing election campaigning for the last three phases of the polls in the state, particularly in the Poorwanchal, where the weather could disturb the campaigning. Met officials have predicted rain along with high easterly wind of 30 to 40 kms per hour from May 2 to 4 in several parts of the state. Weather office director J P Gupta told UNI on Wednesday that an alert has been sounded by the agriculture department asking the farmers to store their harvest in a closed and secured place so that it would be safe during the rain. He further added that on May 3, rain and high winds are expected in northern parts of the state while on May 4, except southern parts, the entire state could witness rain and thunderstorm. Lucknow, too, is expected to witness the rain during the period. Lucknow goes to poll on May 6. UNI