Fanaa completes 10 years

New Delhi:�Aamir Khan-Kajol starrer "Fanaa" clocked 10 years today and director Kunal Kohli celebrated the film's anniversary through a series of tweets, recalling the making of the film. The romantic crime drama, produced by Yash Raj Films, featured Aamir and Kajol as a pair for the first time. "When #adichopra n me asked @aamir_khan, which 3 girls do you think are best suited to play #Zooni in #Fanaa. His reply: Kajol,Kajol & Kajol," tweeted Kohli. The director shared with fans that because of the extreme cold weather conditions in Poland, the movie's hit number "Mere Haath Mein" had to be re-shot again. "#fanaa the snow sequences were shot in Poland in temp ranging from as cold to -27 to the warmest being -10 all this for a month." Kohli also said that Aamir Khan did not hesitate to choose the role of "Rehan Qadri", the anti-hero. "#10YearsOfFanaa @aamir_khan heard only two narrations of #fanaa 1 in English & 1 in Hindi/Urdu to say 'yes' he's on for #Fanaa." Kohli also posted a video of the deleted version of "Mere Haath mein." The film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Kirron Kher and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles.