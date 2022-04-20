Famous Hollywood Hits Gets OTT Rebirth

New Delhi: There is a thread that ties Star Wars and Moana with Baahubali. Their universes are ever expanding, through spinoff series on the canvas of streaming platforms.

For many, the success of a film directly translates to a chance to cash on the success by spinning a new series and stories. It is a win-win for the audience as well, as the makers as well as people get to live with their favourite characters, and makers continue to reap on the benefits of the success and create a multiverse franchise.

IANS takes a look at some big-ticket spinoffs, which are either winning fans all over the global or are in works.

The Batman

The show will be set in the world that Matt Reeves is creating for "The Batman" film. It will build upon the film's examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, and go on to launch a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. It is being created for HBO Max.

Star Wars

The saga from a galaxy far, far away continues to live on through various films and spin off series. The list of "Star Wars" stories for Disney's streaming platform keeps on growing. It already includes "The Mandalorian", and two other previously ordered series — one based on Cassian Andor prior to the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between "Revenge Of The Sith" and "A New Hope".

Baahubali

The success of the magnum opus "Baahubali" film franchise gave way to the opportunity to explore the story through a spin-off series titled "Baahubali: Before The Beginning". It will explore life on the streets of the fictional city of Mahishmati. Slated to release on Netflix.

Ice Age

Titled "The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild", the spin-off will revolve around three characters: the prankster possum brothers Crash and Eddie, and the titular weasel, Buck. Simon Pegg will be returning to lend his voice to the role of Buck. It is slated to release in 2022.

Loki

The OTT series will bring back actor Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the trickster demi-god and brother to Thor, for new adventures. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021.

Falcon And Winter Soldier

The web series will take the audience on new adventures featuring characters played by Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) in the "Captain America" and "Avengers" movies. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Moana

Titled "Moana: The Series", it takes on from the successful 2016 animated film, which narrates the adventures of a young island princess, who is chosen by the ocean to reunite a mystical relic to a goddess. Her journey starts when she sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod with a hope to save her people. The spin-off series is being described as a "long-form musical comedy" and slated to release in 2023.

Up

The OTT spinoff will bring back one of most loved characters in the film. The animated series is titled "Dug Days", and it features breakout character Dug the dog who will discover the "dangers of suburbia like puppies, fireworks, and… SQUIRRELS!!". It will release on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021.

Monsters At Work

The animated spinoff series inspired by the Hollywood hit "Monsters, Inc" will introduce new monsters. The series will follow a new cast of monsters, with special appearances by popular franchise characters Mike and Sulley (voiced by Billy Crystal and John Goodman). It is being made for the streaming platform of Disney.

Boss Baby

Based on the film, the spin-off series, "The Boss Baby: Back In Business", follows the Boss Baby as he continues to balance his work as a CEO of Baby Corp and home life schedule. It is available on Netflix.

Cars

The world of "Cars" will expand with a new series. The untitled series will follow Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip across the country. It will feature old characters and introduce new characters as well. It is slated to release in 2022.

Zootopia+

Slated to release in 2022, "Zootopia+" will feature different characters and locations from the film. The spinoff will feature some of the most popular characters in the 2016 film "Zootopia", such as Fru Fru, Tiger Dancers and Flash the sloth.

Baymax!

The Big Hero sidekick and healthcare robot Baymax is getting his own OTT series. Set in San Fransokyo, the show will give Baymax new powers to help people. It will release in 2021.

The Princess and The Frog

The spin-off is titled "Tiana". The film, which was released in 2009, is about aspiring chef Tiana, who kisses a prince turned frog, and also turns into a frog. They then go on a journey to defeat a witch to get back to their human form. It is believed that the series will follow the titular character's marriage to the prince, her new royalty status, and running her restaurant. It is one of four animated spin-offs expected to launch on Disney+ in 2022.