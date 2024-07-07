Family Rescued After House Wall Collapses In Uttarakhand's Almora Due To Heavy Rain

Almora: A family in Uttarakhand's Almora district narrowly escaped injury when the wall of their house collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

Although no one was hurt, the collapse caused rainwater to flood the house, trapping the family inside. A team from the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) was called in to rescue the family and shift them to a safe location.

According to the SDRF, rainwater entered the house in Golna Kararia area of Almora district at around 1:00 AM following the wall's collapse. "The wall broke down last night around 1:00 AM, causing rainwater to enter the house in Golna Kararia of Almora district," said the SDRF.

The SDRF team promptly relocated the family to safety later that night. The incessant downpours in the state have disrupted normal life, causing house damage, road submersion, tree uprooting, and flooding.

Earlier on Saturday, a bridge collapsed in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar amid heavy rainfall.

The state has been witnessing heavy rains over the past few days, due to which major rivers including the Ganga, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, Sarada, Mandakini, and Kosi are flowing above danger levels.

The inclement weather has affected the routine lives of people in the state. More than 100 roads have been closed across the state.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the District Magistrates of all the concerned districts to remain on high alert regarding the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts of the state by the Meteorological Department tomorrow for July 7.

Along with this, the CM has also appealed to the people to be cautious and stay in safe places because of possible disasters due to heavy rains.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman and other officers associated with the Disaster Management Department to keep a constant watch on all the districts from the State Emergency Operations Center of USDMA.

CM Dhami has directed all the concerned district magistrates to be prompt at every level and take every possible precaution for the safety of the lives and property of the common people.

In his message, CM Dhami urged the general public of Uttarakhand to not pay any attention to rumours and to follow the guidelines issued by the district administration. He further requested people avoid going to dangerous places and travel only if it is very necessary.

He said that the priority of the government is to minimize the loss of life and property due to disasters.

Preparations are complete at the level of the government and various departments and the government is fully prepared to deal with the most challenging situation. He has especially appealed to children, women, and the elderly to take precautions. —ANI