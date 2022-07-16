Family of six killed in road accident in Uganda





Kampala : Six family members were killed on Saturday in a road accident in the central Uganda district of Masaka when a vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck.

The police said in a statement that the accident occurred when the vehicle carrying the family members tried to overtake and rammed into a truck.

The accident happened at Kyarushowe swamp along the Masaka-Kampala highway. The bodies have been taken to Masaka City Mortuary for post-mortem, Xinhua news agency reported quoting police.

According to police statistics, some 20,000 road accidents occur nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths and thus making Uganda among the countries with the highest traffic fatality rates.

--- (IANS)



