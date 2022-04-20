Family Of 5 Die In 22 Days, Insists 'Not Covid'

Gonda: In a tragic series of incidents, one family has lost five members within a span of 22 days, apparently to Covid.

The family, however, refuses to believe that any of the deceased had Covid because the antigen tests had shown them negative. All of them, however, had visible symptoms of the deadly virus.

The tragedy struck the family of Anjani Srivastava in Chakrauta village in Gonda. Anjani's elder brother Hanuman Prasad died on April 2. He was 56. Family sources said that Hanuman Prasad developed breathing problem and died even before he could be given medical treatment.

On April 14, Anjani's 75-year-old mother, Madhuri Devi, passed away on April 14. The family claims that she could not bear the demise of her elder son.

Madhuri Devi's grandson, Saurabh, who was studying in Prayagraj, came home on hearing of his grandmother's death. He was suffering from jaundice and when his condition worsened, he was admitted to a nursing home in Gonda. He passed away on April 16.

Saurabh's parents fell ill after their son's demise and both were admitted to a nursing home. They were put on oxygen support but on April 22, the mother Usha Srivastava, 41, passed away. Her husband, Ashwini Srivastava, 45, passed away on April 24. Both had high fever but had tested negative for Covid.

When local BJP leaders learned about the tragedy, they asked the district administration to probe. However, when district officials contacted Anjani Srivastava, he insisted that the family members had died a natural death.

Sources, meanwhile, said that the family did not wish to face the stigma of Covid and were, therefore, insisting that five members had died a natural death. "Since they had tested negative for Covid, no one can contest their claim," said a local resident. —IANS