Family Members Stage Sit-In, Cong To Gherao BJP Office

Lucknow: Even as the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh recommended for a CBI probe into the accident of Unnao rape survivor, which left her critically-injured and killed her two aunts, the political parties and the family members are putting pressure on the ruling government, for action against the erring party MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger.

The family members of Unnao rape survivor has started a sit-in protest outside King George's Medical University trauma center, where the woman is being treated.

"Kuldeep Sengar should be punished as soon as possible and Mahesh Singh (uncle of survivor) should be released from jail," they demanded.

The family has already moved an application for releasing Mahesh Singh, lodged in Rae Bareli jail, for threatening the BJP legislator's brother, on parole for 72 hours, to attend the cremation of his wife Pushpa, who was killed in the accident, in which the survivor got injured, along with her lawyer, in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

The session's court on Monday had rejected the parole and now on Tuesday, the application would be heard by the Allahabad High Court.

The family members also demanded that all cases against the victim's uncle should be withdrawn and alleged that the BJP MLA was conspiring to eliminate the entire family members.

The political parties, particularly the Congress, was holding protest since Monday evening, demanding action against the rape accused BJP MLA and on Tuesday, the party is likely to launch a big agitation under the leadership of Mahila Congress national president Susmita Deo, to gherao the BJP office here.

Meanwhile, the UP government on late Monday night, had sent a formal request to the Central government, to transfer the probe into Unnao survivor's accident case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The development comes, after the family of the woman wrote a letter to the state government, seeking an investigation by the Central agency.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar, in a written statement on Tuesday, said, "The government has decided to refer the investigation of case crime number 305/2019 under Sections 302/307/506/120B IPC PS Gurbuxganj, district Rae Bareli, to CBI. A formal request has been sent to the Government of India, in this regard."

Earlier, on the complaint of uncle of the survivor, an FIR was registered against BJP MLA Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh and eight others, at Rae Bareli's Gurbuxganj police station.

"FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others," a police officer said.

The survivor has been battling for life, since the road accident on National Highway 232 near Rae Bareli. According to an official of the King George Medical University in Lucknow, she was placed on a ventilator, after suffering head injury and fracture in leg. Two women, including a key witness in the case, were travelling in the same car and died in the accident.

Reacting to the incident, mother of the survivor alleged that the accident was intended to 'eliminate' her daughter. She further alleged that Sengar was plotting against their family from inside the jail.

On July 13, the mother of the survivor had written to Unnao police and other higher-ups in the government and even to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, alleging that her family was being threatened.

Following the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath deputed Minister of State Swati Singh to meet the family members and assure them of full cooperation from the government. The state government also announced free of cost treatment of the injured.

The Opposition has been attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the accident. They have accused the administration of failing to provide adequate security to the survivor, as well as her family.

The case came to light on April 8 last year, when the survivor attempted self-immolation, outside Mr Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging police inaction. The survivor's father had also died under mysterious circumstances in police custody in Unnao, after her suicide attempt bid. UNI