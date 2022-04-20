Family in Rajasthan village hires helicopter to bring home first girl child born in 35 years

Nagaur (Rajasthan): A family in a village in Rajasthan's Nagaur district went all out to welcome the first girl child born in their house in 35 years and to mark the occasion, they hired a helicopter to bring the newborn daughter from the house of her maternal grandparents.

Hanuman Prajapat's wife Chuki Devi gave birth to their daughter Riya on March 3 and from there, she went to her parent's house in Harsolav village with the baby.

And on Wednesday, Hanuman decided to bring home his daughter from her maternal grandparents' house by air.

—ani