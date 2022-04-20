Family Forced To Use Toilet As Kitchen In UP's Barabanki Due To Lack Of Accommodation

Barabanki: A toilet which was constructed under 'Swachh Bharat Mission' is being used as a kitchen in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district. Toilet is being used as kitchen by a family living in Akan Pur village of Barabanki.

They don't have proper accommodation or living arrangements so they are using toilet as kitchen since past one year. Speaking to ANI, one of the family members Ram Prakash said, "We don't have proper accommodation so we are using this toilet as a kitchen since one year." On the other side, speaking to ANI, the District Magistrate (DM) of Barabanki Dr Adarsh Singh said, "We have not received any such request for house. We will investigate the matter and try to provide a proper accommodation." "If there is negligence by the gram panchayat and pradhan then action will be taken," DM added. Akan Pur is a Village located in Harakh Tehsil of Barabanki district.