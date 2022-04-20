Family Forced To Live On Boat In Flooded Prayagraj Area

Prayagraj: A family has decided to live in a boat near their home after the water level of Ganga and Yamuna crossed the critical mark on Wednesday causing low-lying areas to be flooded.

"We are on the boat as our home has been flooded. We are forced to live on the boat because of the impending situation. No one from the government has visited this area yet," Chhedilal Nishad, a local resident said. People, in huge numbers, have moved from their homes in the low-lying areas to safer places. "We are assisting people caught up in the floods on our boats. This year the flood is even greater than the one in 2013," Ramapati Nishad, another resident said. Earlier, as many as 210 people were moved into relief camps near Ganganagar village in the district after water burst into a few villages as rivers continue to swell owing to heavy rainfall in the region. Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in the district with villages near the bank of Ganga river partially submerged in water.