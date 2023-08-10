Family duped of money in the name of Yoga camp in Haridwar

Haridwar / Lucknow: A family gave a sum of Rs 49,000 in the name of booking a cottage for them to attend Yoga Camp at Yogipeeth Patanjali in Haridwar and got duped of their money.



A case was registered in this connection on Wednesday, said Deepak Pandey, SHO, Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.



The victim, who lives in Vivek Khand, got a call from the fraudster, who introduced himself as Dr Neeraj Gupta.



Gupta told her that he had sent the details about the Yoga Camp she had sought from the Peeth and she would have to deposit Rs 49,000 to book a cottage for the camp.



The unsuspecting victim deposited the money to a bank account the fraudster provided them on June 14.



A few days later, the victim asked her to deposit another Rs 75,000. She shared this with her husband and he inquired about the same from the Peeth.



A further inquiry revealed that the miscreant had duped several persons in the past.



“He had data of the customers who had expressed their wish to attend the camp at the Peeth and he used to contact them, luring them to deposit money for booking of cottages. Since there is a huge rush of customers for the camp, the victims usually get duped,” the police official said.



Investigations in the case have begun. —IANS