Family Court Judge In UP Sets World Record By Deciding Over 6000 Cases

Muzaffarnagar: The principal judge of a family court in Muzaffarnagar has set a Guinness World Record by disposing of as many as 6,065 cases in 327 working days.

Tej Bahadur Singh today told reporters here that he has decided 6,065 cases in 327 days despite the lawyers strike in the district.The Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed about Singh's entry in its list of world record holders.

The judge said that his move was aimed to reduce the number of pending cases in the court and provide justice to the litigants. He said that this was the highest ever disposal of cases in the country. A total of 903 couples were reunited after settlement in the family court, Singh said.