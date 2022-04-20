Famed Industrialist Sabu Jacob Starts Political Party

Sets Precedent Amid FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM Etc

New Delhi (The Hawk): With Kerala industrialist Sabu Jacob starting a successful political party that had already won district, below-district level elections in Kerala and now on to winning seats in ensuing Kerala assembly elections, it indeed is in spiring for FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM and numerous other trade bodied in the country, it being widely termed as role reversal between

Kerala and Bengal, as Kerala has done today what rest of the country encouraged by it is already bound with it with immediate effect while Bengal of course is no where in the picture but that's not what is relevant herein that way barring passing but notable reference.

World wide successful corporate venture Kitex owner Sabu Jacob has started a successful political party by name Twenty20 which already has many winning laurels from villages to districts by winning local elections by defeating established parties of all hues. Now the party is contesting in the ensuing assembly elections in Kerala.

This has inspired all trade bodies, big, medium, small, FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, etc to follow suit of Sabu Jacob who has already started imparting secrets of successes of a political party winning elections at all levels in all parts of the country without any ado and by roping in people of all hues in their favor spontaneously.

Jacob, a Christian, is of firm opinion that if a political party is fundamentally honest toward serving the people, the areas --- howsoever big or small they be --- religion etc is not taken into account at all, the masses of all hues align with that clique favorably. That's how Sabu Jacob is carrying on with his Twenty20 successfully now roping in the country's tycoons in his 'club'. And they are spontaneously conjoining with him...