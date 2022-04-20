Fake Xiaomi goods worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai

Chennai: Warning consumers to be aware of fake Mi products in the market, Xiaomi India on Monday said counterfeit goods of an estimated worth of Rs 33.3 lakhs were seized from four suppliers in Chennai and three suppliers in Bengaluru.

Raids were conducted in the market in the months of October and November after the company filed complaints with the local police stations.

Over 3,000 products consisting of mobile back cases, headphones, power banks, chargers, and earphones, were found, Xiaomi India said.

The shop owners from both the cities were arrested for allegedly selling fake Mi India products worth Rs 24.9 lakhs and Rs 8.4 lakhs respectively, the company said.

Upon interrogation, it was found that these suppliers have been managing this business for a long time and have sold multiple unauthorised products in the market.

Counterfeited products not only degrade customer experience but are also a big threat to consumer health and safety, and can also jeopardise privacy and data security and in some cases can also be hazardous.

Xiaomi India said that it has created a special task force that is responsible for constantly monitoring the market and acting against such unauthorised entities and counterfeiters.

The company advised consumers to purchase "genuine" products from authorised stores of the brand and partner outlets.—IANS