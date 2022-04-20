Fake TikTok video on Amitabh Bachchan's 'death' draws fury on social media

A fake TikTok video showing veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's death has left fans furious on social media. A Twitter user shared the video urging strict action against the perpetrator.

The user tweeted, "@SrBachchan Sir this @TikTok_IN user @_its.aadiiii_official has uploaded fake video of your death. I had lodge an fir against him in cyber crime. Please you do take strict action against him. He has hurt our sentiments. I want his id to be banned."

With the back to back deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, social media has turned into a death hoax for other senior actors too.

On Thursday evening, a section of the media started floating the news that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is hospitalised. However, his family has confirmed to IANS that Shah is fine and healthy, and is in his residence in the city.

"He's absolutely fine, and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news," confirmied Saira Shah Halim, niece of the actor told IANS.

According to Saira, her father Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, had spoken to the veteran actor a short while ago, and was assured that Naseeruddin Shah is hale and healthy.

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday due to colon infection. He was 53.

Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67. "He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI. Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

—FPJ Web Desk