Fake real estate company busted in Lucknow, looted approx Rs 59 crore

Lucknow: A fake real estate company looted approx Rs 59 crore of almost 550 people in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Police have arrested nine people, who are the agents of this fake real estate company. Police are searching for five more accused connected in this multi-state fraud case. —ANI
April20/ 2022
