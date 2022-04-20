Fake Photos Of Forest Fire Circulated On Social Media: Principal Chief Conservator Of Forest, Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Uttarakhand on Thursday said that some people are circulating false information and are spreading rumours about the forest fire on social media.

"Some misleading information is being spread on social media. Our website regularly updates information on a forest fire. Photos on social media are showing entire trees on fire. Such forest fires take place in Canada, US and Australia," said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Jai Raj while speaking to ANI.

"Such fires do not occur in Uttarakhand. Here the forest fires remain confined to the ground, affecting grass and bushes. In monsoon, everything goes back to normal. So far, the fire has affected 111 hectares, causing loss of Rs 3 lakhs," he added. Raj further said that they will soon file a complaint against fake news peddlers. —ANI